Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Xiaomi has just launched its Mi Play smartphone in the European market, which first made its debut in China last December. The Chinese company has also unveiled its refreshed 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core m3 processors in China. It will be available in Gold and Silver color options. Besides, Xiaomi‘s 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air already offers 8th-gen Intel Core CPUs.

Mi Notebook Air (2019) price, availability and specifications

The latest 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air (2019) will cost you RMB 3,599 (approximately Rs 38,400) for the Intel Core m3 CPU and 128GB SSD. There is also a 256GB SSD variant with Intel Core m3 CPU with a price label of RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 42,700), while the Intel Core i5 CPU with 256GB SSD is priced at RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 45,900). The latest notebook from Xiaomi will be available for purchase starting from March 28 in the country.

The first sale is scheduled to begin at 10:00AM CST (7:30AM IST). If you can’t wait, you can also pre-order the device in China. As of now, it is unknown when the company is planning to launch the same device in other markets. As per the company, the upgraded version of the device features a 12.5-inch display with an all-metal design. The panel operates at full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) resolution. The notebook comes with 4GB of RAM option.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The device supports fast charging and is said to top up the battery by 50 percent in just 50 minutes. The refreshed Xiaomi laptop also comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home edition. On the connectivity front, the device includes a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also offers support for three Harman speakers with DTS Surround Sound. The Mi Notebook Air (2019) also features a full-size backlit keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad. The notebook weighs just about 1.07 Kg, while Apple’s MacBook Air is a little heavier weighing 1.25 Kg.