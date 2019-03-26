comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched
News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

The latest Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air will be available in Gold and Silver color options in China.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 5:23 PM IST
xiaomi mi notebook air

Xiaomi has just launched its Mi Play smartphone in the European market, which first made its debut in China last December. The Chinese company has also unveiled its refreshed 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core m3 processors in China. It will be available in Gold and Silver color options. Besides, Xiaomi‘s 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air already offers 8th-gen Intel Core CPUs.

Mi Notebook Air (2019) price, availability and specifications

The latest 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air (2019) will cost you RMB 3,599 (approximately Rs 38,400) for the Intel Core m3 CPU and 128GB SSD. There is also a 256GB SSD variant with Intel Core m3 CPU with a price label of RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 42,700), while the Intel Core i5 CPU with 256GB SSD is priced at RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 45,900). The latest notebook from Xiaomi will be available for purchase starting from March 28 in the country.

Xiaomi Mi Super sale: Up to flat Rs 5,000 off on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 and more

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Super sale: Up to flat Rs 5,000 off on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 and more

The first sale is scheduled to begin at 10:00AM CST (7:30AM IST). If you can’t wait, you can also pre-order the device in China. As of now, it is unknown when the company is planning to launch the same device in other markets. As per the company, the upgraded version of the device features a 12.5-inch display with an all-metal design. The panel operates at full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) resolution. The notebook comes with 4GB of RAM option.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The device supports fast charging and is said to top up the battery by 50 percent in just 50 minutes. The refreshed Xiaomi laptop also comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home edition. On the connectivity front, the device includes a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also offers support for three Harman speakers with DTS Surround Sound. The Mi Notebook Air (2019) also features a full-size backlit keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad. The notebook weighs just about 1.07 Kg, while Apple’s MacBook Air is a little heavier weighing 1.25 Kg.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 5:23 PM IST

Editor's Pick

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming
Gaming
EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

News

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: Live blog

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched
Mi Super sale: Up to Rs 5,000 off on Xiaomi smartphones

Deals

Mi Super sale: Up to Rs 5,000 off on Xiaomi smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today at 2PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today at 2PM
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update

हिंदी समाचार

कल लॉन्च होगा लेनोवो Z6 Pro, Hyper Vision कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

1699 रुपये में 5000 mAh बैटरी वाला फोन लॉन्च, पावरबैंक की तरह कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: 22 हजार तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

दमदार कैमरे वाला ओप्पो का नया स्मार्टफोन Reno चार कलर ऑप्शन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Asus के सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट सिस्टम में हैकर्स ने डाला डाका, हजारों कंप्यूटर हुए प्रभावित

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: Live blog
News
Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: Live blog
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report

News

Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched
Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27