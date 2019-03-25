comscore
  Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air launch teased for tomorrow with weight lighter than Apple MacBook Air
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air launch teased for tomorrow with weight lighter than Apple MacBook Air

Xiaomi will be unveiling the Mi Notebook Air in its home country on March 26.

  Published: March 25, 2019 9:59 AM IST
Xiaomi has teased away its new Mi Notebook Air launch for tomorrow. The Chinese company will be unveiling the notebook in its home country on March 26. On its official Weibo handle, Xiaomi teased the weight of its upcoming Mi Notebook Air as 1.07 kg, which turns out to be lighter than the MacBook Air.

Xiaomi launched the original Mi Notebook Air three years back in 2016. The portable computing machine directly rivaled MacBook Air highlighting its thinness and lightweight with design similarities as the Apple notebooks. Now it appears, Xiaomi has developed even lighter notebook than Apple MacBook Air’s weighing 1.25 kg, and Huawei MateBook 12’s 1.3 kg weight in comparison, first reported by Mydrivers (via Gizmochina).

In China, Xiaomi sells different sized Mi NoteBooks via its official Mi Store. At present, the 2018 variant of 15.6-inch Mi Notebook retails at RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,000) starting price. There are other variants featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 chipsets, also the smaller display size of 13.3-inch notebooks.

For the latest upgrade of Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, one can expect hardware upgrade with latest ports and of course 1.07 Kg weight, as teased on Weibo. There aren’t many details available about the device, but we expect at least 8th gen Intel Core processors along with upgraded RAM and SSD options. In terms of design, Xiaomi is likely to continue with the Mi Notebook design language from predecessors and Apple’s MacBook. The official launch is scheduled for March 26 in China, so more details are just a day away.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2019 9:59 AM IST

