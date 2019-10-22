comscore Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched with 10-gen Intel chips

Glancing at the design of the new Mi Notebook Pro, the design seems similar to what we have seen in the past. This includes the minimal Apple-like design, along with the Mi logo on the top.

  Published: October 22, 2019 10:11 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019)

Xiaomi has just launched a new model of its Mi-branded Notebook in the Chinese market. This new model is known as the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019). Glancing at the design of the new Mi Notebook Pro, the design seems similar to what we have seen in the past. This includes the minimal Apple-like design, along with the Mi logo on the top. Xiaomi has opted again fro the Dark Grey finish on the metal unibody design. The Enhanced Edition (2019) will also feature 19.9mm thickness along with a dual-fan cooling system to effectively maintain the temperature.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) specifications

The highlight of the latest model is the inclusion of the latest 10th generation Intel processor. Digging into the details, the laptop will come with a quad-core Intel Core i7-10510U processor with eight threads. For context, this new generation is based on the 14nm fabrication process and can ramp up to 4.9 GHz. Beyond this, the laptop features a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution and thin bezels. The screen now supports 100 percent sRGB color profile. Talking about storage, buyers will get the option to choose between 256GB SSD and 512GB SSD along with expansion.

Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition features up to 16GB RAM along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The device is set to go on sale from November 1, 2019. As per the listing, the price tops at 6,999 RMB which amounts to about Rs 70,100. Xiaomi has also upgraded the RAM to add memory clocked at 2666MHz instead of the 2400MHz. The machine is powered by a 60Wh battery along with a full-sized keyboard.

Moving to connectivity, we will get two USB 3 Type-A ports, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. Others include a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio socket, and a 3-in-1 card reader. As per past models, this one will also be powered by Microsoft Windows 10 on the software side. Taking a look at this, it feels more of an evolutionary upgrade than anything revolutionary. However, we saw a similar minor upgrade in specifications with the Mi Notebook Air 2019 as per GizmoChina. For the people unaware, Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook Air 2019 earlier this year.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: October 22, 2019 10:11 PM IST

