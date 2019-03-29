Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (2019) with 15.6-inch screen launched, priced around Rs 44,500

Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced a refresh of the Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch). However, there were some reports that stated the company would also unveil updates to the other models including the 15.6-inch Pro version at the same event. While that didn’t happen, Xiaomi has now silently released an updated Mi Notebook Pro (2019). The starting price of the Mi Notebook Pro is roughly around Rs 44,500.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (2019) specifications, features

Talking about specifications, the Mi Notebook Pro (2019) features a 1080p full HD screen with thin bezels on all sides. Under the chassis is an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 chipset coupled with a DDR4 2400MHz expandable dual memory slot supporting up to 32GB, while storage options are 256GB and 512GB with SSD expandability options. There’s also a maxed out 12GB+1TB model but it’s price and release date are not known yet.

The 2019 Mi Notebook Pro takes inspiration from its predecessor with a minimalistic design, and a logo at the front. It comes with a dark grey finish on a metal body and the package measures 19.9mm in terms of thickness. The Mi Notebook Pro (2019) also comes with a dual fan cooling system and heat pipes for excellent temperature management. It has dual 3W large cavity speakers.

As for ports, the new high-end Mi laptop has two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI interface, and a headset jack along with a 3-in-1 card reader as well. It’s fair to say that this is a minimal upgrade over the 2018 version of the Mi Notebook Pro with Xiaomi mainly making marginal improvements along with a processor upgrade on the new version. This was also the case with the Mi Notebook Air 2019.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The price of the base 8GB+256GB version is RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 44,500), while the 512GB version will cost RMB 4,899 (approximately Rs 50,500). Sales will start from April 9 on Xiaomi Mall and Jingdong.