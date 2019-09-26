comscore Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; details
  Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; features IP55 water and dust resistance
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker launched; features IP55 water and dust resistance

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is likely to take the competition to Lenovo Ultimate Ears, Bose, SoundLink and JBL in this segment. This launch comes just days after the company announced a number of new products in the Chinese market.

  Published: September 26, 2019 2:14 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just announced a new audio product in the market, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is likely to take the competition to Lenovo Ultimate Ears, Bose, SoundLink and JBL in this segment. This launch comes just days after the company announced a number of new products in the Chinese market. These devices include the recently announced Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha, Mi 9 Pro 5G, MIUI 11, and more. Other products launched at the event include the Mi True Bluetooth Wireless Airdots 2, and a new Powerbank.

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth details

According to a report by GizmoChina, the new product is available on sale now. Interested buyers can head to the official Xiaomi page on T-Mall page to make the purchase. In addition to this announcement, the company also shared important details including the price and features. As per the report, the Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The company has also added a USB Type-C port on the speaker for charging. Beyond this, the product runs on a 2,600mAh battery while offering up to 8 hours of continuous playback time.

Taking about the audio hardware, Xiaomi has added 52mm drivers in the speaker. In addition, the device also comes with two HD microphones to receive audio commands. Xiaomi has also added a strap on the speaker to ensure that users can hang the speakers at the back of their bag or any wall. The company has also taken care to add IP55 dust and water resistance to the speaker. This will come in handy as the device is actually named as “Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker”.

The company has also used soft plastic and “seamless” fabric to craft the Bluetooth speaker. The mix of both these materials provides a premium finish to the speaker. Last, but not the least, the company has priced the speaker at 199 RMB which translates to just Rs 1,980. Xiaomi has not revealed any information about the launch of the device in the Indian market.

  Published Date: September 26, 2019 2:14 PM IST

