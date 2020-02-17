comscore Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India: Price, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker launched in India: Price, sale date, features and more

Interested buyers can get the Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth speaker via Mi.com and Mi Homes starting February 17. The sale will kick off at 12:00PM.

  Published: February 17, 2020 1:50 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth speaker

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker in India. The company will be selling its latest speaker in a black color variant. Interested buyers can get the Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth speaker via Mi.com and Mi Homes starting February 17. The sale will kick off at 12:00PM. As for the pricing, the Mi Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 1,399.

The wireless speaker comes equipped with a 5W power output. To enable a wide spectrum of sound frequencies, the speaker features a passive radiator and a diaphragm made of Canadian long fiber pulp vibration film. The passive radiator enhances low frequencies while the diaphragm acts as a damping system. The Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth speaker also offers support for voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.

One will be able to access the voice assistant with the touch of a button. The wireless speaker also supports Bluetooth 5.0. There is also one key function enabling users to answer or end calls with one touch. Xiaomi says its palm-sized Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is specially designed for an ultra-mobile lifestyle. The device features a 2000mAh battery, which the company claims can offer up to 20 hours of music playback. The Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth speaker comes with IPX5 rating and also features an anti-skid edge grip design.

Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said, “Audio is one of the key focus areas for us at Xiaomi. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is specially built for the young music enthusiast who wants the best of technology and quality. Designed to provide an unmatched experience the speaker not only comes with an IPX5 rating, but also is the loudest in the segment with an unmatched battery life. We hope that the new speaker helps our users cherish their music experiences wherever they go.”

  Published Date: February 17, 2020 1:50 PM IST

