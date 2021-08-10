Xiaomi has set its foot in the tablet arena again. After three years, the Chinese company has now refreshed its tablet lineup with the launch of the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro. The new tablets have been launched in China, alongside the Mi Mix 4 high-end smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is finally here with another display breakthrough tech

Both the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro come with a number of high-end features to take on the likes of the iPad and the Samsung Galaxy tablets. Here’s a look at how these tablets are. Also Read - Fanciest smartphones under Rs 20,000 with all the glam: Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, etc

Mi Pad 5 details

Starting with the Mi Pad 5, it is the vanilla model that comes in a single Wi-Fi only variant. It gets an 11-inch display with a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and TrueTone tech for the colour/brightness adjustment as per the ambient light. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip and comes in two RAM/storage models: 6GB/128GB and 6GB/256GB. The device gets a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera that supports Face Unlock.

It gets its fuel from an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi has introduced a special MIUI for Pad OS that ensures ease of usage, better multitasking, and support for over 300 popular apps.

Mi Pad 5 Pro details

The Mi Pad 5 Pro gets to be the elder sibling with a number of upgrades. To start with, it comes in both Wi-Fi and 5G models. Both these variants feature the same display as the vanilla Mi Pad 5.

Although, it comes with a slightly powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Wi-Fi only variant comes in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model and the 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage version. The 5G variant gets just 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It sees some camera upgrades; there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The 5G variant gets a 50-megapixel main and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera remains the same as the Mi Pad 5.

It is backed by a smaller 8,600mAh battery but gets 67W faster charging. It also runs MIUI for Pad that comes with a number of features such as split screens, custom outputs, small windows, parallel windows, and more.

All the Xiaomi tablets come with support for a stylus and a magnetic keyboard cover, much like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series. The stylus is expected to full charge in 18 minutes and work for eight hours. They also support Dolby Atmos. While the Mi Pad 5 comes with four speakers, the Pro model gets eight.

The price?

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,900) for 6GB/128GB model and CNY 2,299 (around Rs 26,300) for the 6GB/256GB model.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (6GB/128GB), which roughly translates to Rs 28,600 and CNY 2,799 (6GB/256GB), which translates to Rs 32,100. The 5G model retails at CNY 3,499, which is around Rs 40,100.

The Mi Pad 5 comes in Black, Dazzling White and Dark Green, while the Mi Pad 5 Pro gets Black and Dazzling White colour options.