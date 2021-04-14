Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series tipped to launch in May, key specs out

Xiaomi is currently working on a bundle of new tablets, which might be called Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. All of these tablets will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and are expected to launch in May. Apart from this a new report by MyDrivers reveals key specifications of the upcoming Mi Pad 5. Also Read - Best AMOLED display smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro and more

According to the report, the Mi Pad 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and will be backed by a 8,000mAh battery. It is being said that the device will have a skin, which is similar to the Mi Mix fold, with features like handheld PC mode, dual-screen drag and drop, parallel windows and more. Apart from this, the device is tipped to sport an 11-inch 2K LCD display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75 launching in India, promises theater-like experience

The report also states that Xiaomi will also launch multiple other models of the tablet including the Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Plus. Also Read - Xiaomi tablets with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8-series chipset likely under works

To recall, tipster XiaomiUI had earlier revealed that the tablet codenamed Enuma, which is expected to be the Mi Pad 5 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. Mi Pad 5 Plus could be codenamed Elish with the model number K81A and will also be owered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, but will have a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back.

The tipster claims that the Mi Pad 5 Lite is codenamed Nabu and has the model number K82. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC and may pack a 12,400mAh battery. He also stated that this will feature a 12-megapixel main camera.

He further claimed that all tablets may feature quad rear cameras, support NFC, wireless charging, have four speakers, dual-cell batteries and feature 120Hz displays.