Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with stylus to launch alongside Mi Mix 4 next week

Xiaomi will be holding its Mi Mix 4 launch event on August 10 in China. It was rumoured that the company alongside the Mi Mix 4 would also launch its next-gen Mi Pad 5 series tablets. Now, the company has officially confirmed that it will be launching its Mi Pad 5 tablet on August 10 via a teaser poster posted on its official Weibo account.

The teaser image shared via Webio showcases a slim squared-off edge of the Mi Pad 5 along with an Apple Pencil like stylus writing on the glowing display. It remains unclear if Xiaomi will bundle the stylus along with the tablet or sell it separately. However, this does confirm that the Mi Pad 5 will come with stylus support.

Apart from stylus support and the flat edges, the image also reveals that the device will feature a metal build.

Mi Pad 5 series: Expected specifications

Xiaomi is expected to launch three models of its Mi Pad 5 tablet on August 10 alongside the Mi Mix 4. These models would include Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite and Mi Pad 5 Pro. All of the tablets will feature a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas, the Mi Pad 5 Lite would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC.

One of the tablets has been certified at 3C with a dual 4,260 mAh battery, meaning the total charge is 8,520 mAh. Leaked images showcase a similar camera module to the Mi 11. There will also be a keyboard cover with a holster for the stylus, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S-series.