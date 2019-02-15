Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

Xiaomi wants to have a piece of cake of India’s growing payment services ecosystem. The Chinese smartphone maker first announced its plans to enter into payment services in December, when it collaborated with ICICI Bank and PayU bank to enable UPI-based payment system. Soon after the announcement, the company also started registrations for beta testing after receiving formal approval from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for usage among larger group. At the time of launch, Xiaomi said that Mi Pay feature would be deeply integrated with Contacts, SMS, Scanner apps and will also work with App Vault in MIUI.

Xiaomi also said that the service will be available to all MIUI users soon. Now, the company has debuted the Mi Pay 2.0 as an app with the newest release fo MIUI Global Beta ROM. The app, first spotted by FoneArena, comes almost two months after the company began testing the service in India with the help of beta users. The feature also got integrated into the settings interface of the MIUI Global Beta ROM released in January. Now, the app is getting its first major update.

In terms of user interface, the Mi Pay 2.0 has an UI that is similar to that of other UPI-based payments app such as PhonePe or Google Pay. When users launch the app for the first time, it requires permission for Phone, Contacts and SMS access. The app gives users an option to transfer money to UPI ID or a bank account directly. Unlike Google Pay or PhonePe, which offers rewards or promotions for transactions, the Mi Pay does not offer any.

Needless to say, the app is available only for Indian users and the device need not be rooted for the payments service to work. Xiaomi is expected to expand the roll out of the app to more users with the release of MIUI Global Beta 9.2.14 but for the time being, users can stick to the older version.