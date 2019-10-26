Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just published its UPI-based payment app, Mi Pay on the Google Play Store. This means that the app is no longer exclusive to Xiaomi devices. Any interested user with an Android-based smartphone can install and use the app. Xiaomi is likely taking on Google Pay with the wider roll-out of its Mi Pay app. The company initially launched the app almost a year back in December 2018. Xiaomi even introduced the second major revision of the app, Mi Pay 2.0 earlier this year in March.

Xiaomi Mi Pay features

If you are confused about yet another UPI-based payments app, we can likely understand your situation. You may also wonder how Mi Pay is different from the rest of the UPI-based payment apps. Let’s quickly go through the features of the app. As noted previously, the app allows users to transfer between their family and friends. In addition to this, users can ask pay to any store or merchant with the help of UPI. Mi Pay app users can also use the app for smartphone recharges and bill payments.

One difference that the Mi Pay app will have on any other Android-powered device is the lack of deep integration. The app comes deeply integrated on the system level for Xiaomi devices. Users can use the app to may payments directly from the contacts section, the scanner app, and the App Vault screen. In fact, users could even access the functions from the SMS app on Xiaomi devices.

It is worth noting that users need to have a Xiaomi account to use this app. Overall, this app will be quite similar to what we have seen in the Google Pay app. There are not many contrasting and exclusive features in Xiaomi Mi Pay that make it stand out. This announcement comes right around the time when the smartphone maker is gearing to launch the MIUI 11 updates for its devices.