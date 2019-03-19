comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Pay based on UPI arrives in India alongside Redmi Go; to take on Google Pay, PhonePe
News

Xiaomi Mi Pay based on UPI arrives in India alongside Redmi Go; to take on Google Pay, PhonePe

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay is a digital payments solution based on UPI and approved by NPCI.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 2:28 PM IST
mi pay stock image

Xiaomi Mi Pay is now officially available in India. The digital payment solution built on top of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was announced today at company’s event where it introduced its first Android Go smartphone called the Redmi Go. With Mi Pay, Xiaomi is entering the digital payments ecosystem which has exploded similar to the smartphone market in the past few months. The Mi Pay was first introduced in India in the form of beta late last year, and is now exiting beta to become officially available to Mi users in the country.

The announcement comes after the company introduced Mi Pay 2.0 as part of its MIUI 10 Global beta ROM last month. At the launch, Muralikrishnan, COO of Xiaomi’s India operations, said that the company is introducing digital payments solution beyond China for the first time with the Mi Pay launch here. “Xiaomi has huge opportunity in digital payment space,” Muralikrishnan said while announcing the service. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that Mi Pay has been approved by NPCI, and it is certified by both EY and Lucideus.

Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level Android Go smartphone launched at Rs 4,499: Availability, specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level Android Go smartphone launched at Rs 4,499: Availability, specifications

Xiaomi also announced support for government’s data localization plans and Muralikrishnan said that all data will be stored locally in India. The company is complying with local norms even before the service reaches a critical user base, showing its commitment to the market and possible growth. More than 50 percent of smartphone users are expected to use digital payments for all kind of payment needs in the next few years. Xiaomi being the leader in the smartphone market is perfectly poised to attack the market.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Xiaomi Mi Pay supports more than 120 banks and is deeply integrated with company’s MIUI, which is the layer on top of Android on majority of its smartphones. Xiaomi smartphone users will be able to make payments via messages, contacts and other applications using the deep integration. Otherwise, the interface of the app seems identical to that of Paytm and borrows some design element from Google Pay as well. Xiaomi is offering over 100 Redmi Note 7 and over 50 Mi LED TV 4A Pro to lucky users who sign up for the service and start making payments.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 2:28 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
News
Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

Gaming

Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

Honor 10i goes official

News

Honor 10i goes official

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

Honor 10i goes official

Realme 3 next sale on March 26

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go
Realme 3 next sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 26
Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go

News

Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go
Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go entry-level smartphone launched
Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Gaming

Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Flipkart पर 1,500 रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Nokia 8.1 और Nokia 7.1

Huawei Band 3e फिटनेस ट्रैकर आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध , यहां से खरीदें

आज चीन में लॉन्च होगा Vivo X27, ये हो सकती हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Oppo A5s हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
News
Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go
Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched
Honor 10i goes official

News

Honor 10i goes official
Realme 3 next sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 26