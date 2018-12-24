comscore
Xiaomi Mi Play with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications, features

The new Xioami smartphone is equipped with a full HD+ display sporting a waterdrop style notch.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 1:42 PM IST
xiaomi play launched china

Credit - GizChina

Xiaomi had a good 2018, and it looks like the Chinese smartphone maker wants to end the year on a high note. Today, at an event in China, Xiaomi launched its last smartphone of 2018, called Mi Play. It is a mid-range smartphone that adopts a waterdrop style notch. It also comes with a laminated back with dip dying process, which Xiaomi claims to offer high color saturation and gradient effect to reflect differently when light falls on the back.

Xiaomi Mi Play price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Play is priced at RMB 1,099, which is approximately Rs 11,500. The smartphone will be offered in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue and Black color variants in China, but there is no word on the availability date. Also, details about India launch date are scarce at the moment.

Xiaomi Mi Play specifications and features

The smartphone sports a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with as aspect ratio of 19:9, and pixel density of 443ppi. It has a contrast ratio of 1,500:1, and Xiaomi has also included screen modes such as eye protection, sunscreen, and luminous screen. And mentioned above, it comes with a waterdrop style notch, that houses the front camera and other sensors.

At the heart of the Xiaomi Mi Play runs a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that is built on 12nm process. It features an octa-core CPU with maximum clock frequency of 2.3Ghz. It is paired with 4GB or RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

In the photography department, the Xiaomi Mi Play comes with dual cameras at the back, which includes a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The camera software is back by AI for scene detection, noise reduction and auto HDR. Up front is an 8-megapixel snapper with AI portrait mode and it also supports face unlock.

To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 3,000mAh battery, but there is no word on the OS. For biometric authentication, the smartphone does come with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 1:42 PM IST

