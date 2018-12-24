comscore
Xiaomi Mi Play alleged hands-on video leaked ahead of official launch today

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Play today, and the event will start at 2:00PM CST (11:30AM IST).

  • Published: December 24, 2018 9:26 AM IST
While Xiaomi is all set to debut in China today, the rumors and leaks of the Xiaomi Mi Play smartphone continue to flow. A few teasers and live images that were leaked online have already tipped a few specifications. Now, an alleged hands-on video of the device has surfaced on the web via Slashleaks.

The blurry video doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming smartphone. But you can make out a thick chin and minimal side bezels. It is also seen featuring a waterdrop-style notched display, and will be offered in a black color option, which has been already confirmed.

Rumors are rife that the handset could pack a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 432ppi. Several reports suggest that it will be powered by a flagship octa-core MediaTek chipset. It is said to come in 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM variants with 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage.

The device is also tipped to come with 10GB of free data per month for a year, alluring customers. Xiaomi could stuff in a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. Speculations reveal that there could a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front camera for shooting selfies.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone could be offered at RMB 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,264) for either 6GB RAM/64GB storage or 6GB/128 GB configuration. However, this is just an estimated price and it is advised to take it with a pinch of salt. The Chinese company will be launching the Mi Play on December 24 (today), and the event will start at 2:00PM CST (11:30AM IST).

