Xiaomi Mi Polarized Wayfarer and Aviator sunglasses now available in India through crowdfunding campaign

Xiaomi launched its Mi Crowdfunding platform in India in April with the launch of selfie stick tripod and Bluetooth Audio receiver. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has started crowdfunding its polarized glasses in India as well. The Mi Polarized Wayfarer and Mi Polarized Aviators are the two eyeglasses available via Mi Crowdfunding platform in India.

Xiaomi notes that both the Mi Polarized Sunglasses offer 100 percent UV protection against UVA, UVB and UVC rays up to 400 nanometers. In the crowdfunding page, Xiaomi says that these polarized sunglasses minimize glare, enhances contrast, and are scratch resistant. These glasses are also claimed to reduce eye strain and have O6 layered lens protection as well.

The Chinese technology maker claims that the O6 layer is being devised in a way to eliminate glare, polarize light and eliminate harmful UV rays. The Wayfarer Sunglasses come with a flexible TR90 frame while the Aviators use a 304H metal frame. The Xiaomi Mi Polarized Wayfarer is priced at Rs 699, while the Mi Polarized Sunglasses are priced at Rs 899.

In terms of colors, the Mi Polarized Wayfarer is being offered in Blue and Grey colors while the Mi Polarized Aviators are being offered in Blue and Green colors. Xiaomi says it will offer 800 units of the Mi Polarized Wayfarer during the crowdfunding campaign while there will be 1,200 units of the Mi Polarized Aviators.

In the crowdfunding page, which is now live, Xiaomi says these polarized sunglasses from the company are at least Rs 300 cheaper than the original price. Both the polarized sunglasses will start shipping from January 1, 2019 after successful funding. At the last check, Xiaomi Mi Polarized Aviators have been funded 131 percent while the Mi Polarized Wayfarer have been funded 261 percent.