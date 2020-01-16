Electronics giant and smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched a new Mi-branded product in the Indian market. The latest product to land is the Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse. This new launch came just hours before the company formally announced the “re-launch” of its more premium Mi sub-brand in the Indian market. As part of the announcement, the company shared the details about the mouse including specifications, features, price and availability details. Xiaomi has priced its Wireless Mouse for Rs 499 after a 20 percent discount on the Rs 649 price tag. Now, let’s dig into the specifications of the newly launched product.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse specifications, and availability

Talking a look at the specifications, the Mi Portable Wireless Mouse comes with an ergonomic design. It also features a long battery backup along with 1200 DPI. Talking about the mouse, the company has used ABS plastic to craft a lightweight device. In addition, the device also comes with a comfortable infused design. The easy curves and sides present on the mouse offer an impressive in-hand feel. The mouse also offers 12 months of battery life in one go. This means that users don’t have to charge the mouse frequently. Similar to most portable mouse out there, it also comes with plug-and-play support.

Users need to plug-in the USB connector in a port for the mouse to work as most wireless devices. Inspecting the mouse, it comes with five buttons in total along with a scroll wheel. Users need to source one single AA-battery to power the mouse. It also comes with an RF 2.4GHz private protocol.

The box comes with one Xiaomi Mi Portable Wireless Mouse, the user manual, and one USB receiver. As noted in a previous report, the company is planning to bring a number of Mi-branded products in India soon. These products will not be limited to the smartphone segment. Instead, the company is planning to bring devices across multiple categories. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com to make the purchase now.