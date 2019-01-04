Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro is now official with 45W dual fast charging

Xiaomi has just launched the latest version of its Mi Power Bank, the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro in the Chinese market. The new version of the powerbank comes with a 20,000mAh battery capacity and packs a number of high-end features. The highlight of the device is likely to be the 45W dual-way fast charging which means that the power bank can be charged at a faster rate and it can also charge smartphones or other electronic devices at a faster rate. Taking a look at the new power bank, it comes with three ports instead of the usual two ports.

Two ports out of the three ports are USB Type-A while the third port is USB Type-C port. Talking about the charging speeds of these ports, the Type-C port can support up to 45W input as well as output with 15 Volts at 3 Ampere while other two USB Type-A ports support up to 18W both on input as well as output. The acceptable power rates for the Type-A ports include 5 Volts at 2.4 Ampere, 9 Volts at 2 Ampere and a 12 Volts at 1.5 Ampere. Considering that the power bank has a USB Type-C port, it can also be sued to charge latest laptops that pack a USB Type-C port.

This information was initially spotted by GizmoChina and the report also listed a number of recent laptops that come with a USB Type-C port. Similar to older generation power banks, the device comes with pass-through charging also which means that users will be able to charge other devices which charging the power bank itself. The device will also come with a ceramic-like glossy finish from the ABS plastic material.

It also supports “low power” devices including wearables. According to the report, the device has been priced at RMB 199 (approximately Rs 2,100) and it will go on sale starting January 11 in China. There is no word on whether the company is planning to launch the powerbank in the Indian market.