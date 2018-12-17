Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 to launch soon in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities

Xiaomi could be preparing to launch the third generation of its Mi Power Banks in the market. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly working on Mi Power Bank 3 and like its predecessor, the power bank will be offered in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities.

According to Droidshout, the third generation of Mi Power Bank will be launched very soon. He claims that the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 will come in Silver while the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 will be offered in Black color. One of the interesting information is that these new powerbanks will be offered with USB Power Delivery support. The powerbanks are also said to support fast charge, which will be a huge addition to the existing lineup.

The report says that Xiaomi is openly admitting to offering about 10 to 20 percent less than the advertised capacity on the new powerbanks. The Mi Power Bank 3 10,000mAh will have actual capacity of about 7,500mAh to 8,500mAh while the 20,000mAh model is expected to have an actual capacity of 16,000mAh to 18,000mAh. The big new feature will be support for fast charging on all the compatible devices and could be based on Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology.

Xiaomi currently sells the Mi Power Bank 2 globally and Mi Power Bank 2i in the Indian market, which are made in the country. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Red is priced at Rs 899 and it comes with two USB output for two way quick charge at 18W and uses microUSB port for charging. The 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, which comes in white, also offers dual USB output with fast charging support and relies on microUSB port for charging. The current lineup supports standard charging as well as low capacity charging for devices like wearables.

Xiaomi’s current range of Mi Power Banks do not offer a USB Type-C port and the new version is expected to support one. The new device could include one USB Type-C port in addition to regular USB port. There is no clarity on official launch date yet but these Mi Power Bank 3 models could be a big update to older models.