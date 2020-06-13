comscore Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with 30,000mAh capacity launched | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with 30,000mAh capacity and 18W fast charging launched

The company also revealed that the portable power bank is currently available for pre-order on JD.com. Let’s check out the details regarding the latest Xiaomi Mi Power bank here.

  • Updated: June 14, 2020 3:21 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with 30,000mAh capacity 18W fast charging

Smartphone making company Xiaomi has just launched a new power bank in the market. This new power bank comes is part of its ongoing Mi Power Bank 3 series. Taking a look at the new model, the company has added a massive 30,000mAh battery. It is also worth noting that the device comes with support for 18W fast charging technology. The company also revealed that the portable power bank is currently available for pre-order on JD.com. It is also worth noting that the device will go on sale from June 18, 2020. Let’s check out the details regarding the latest Xiaomi Mi Power bank here. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch affordable Redmibooks in India

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 with 30,000mAh capacity launched; details

According to Gizmochina, this new model is somewhat similar to the current Mi Power bank model in the market. The key differences between the new and the current model include the actual capacity and the fast charging speed. For some context, the current model features 20,000mAh battery along with 50W charging support. Here, Xiaomi has increased the capacity to 30,000mAh along with 18W charging speed. Inspecting the design of the newer model, we saw a bulkier power bank to accommodate the additional 10,000mAh battery. The company revealed that the battery can “last up to 10 days”. Beyond this, Xiaomi also revealed some data around the charging capacity. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 set to launch on the global stage; teaser hints at July launch

Watch: Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Buyers will be able to charge the Redmi K30 Pro “up to 4.5 times” with the power bank. Beyond this, Apple iPhone SE 2020 users will be able to charge their device about 10.5 times. Xiaomi also revealed additional details and features for the latest model of the Mi Power Bank 3. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch 27-inch gaming monitor, 30,000mAh power bank: Check details

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 set to launch on the global stage; teaser hints at July launch

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 set to launch on the global stage; teaser hints at July launch

Taking a closer look, the power bank features two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port. This means that users can charge three devices with the help of the power bank at any given time. Talking about the Type-C port, users will be able to charge the power bank at 24W charging speed. The company has not revealed the details around the India launch of the latest power bank.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2020 6:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 14, 2020 3:21 AM IST

