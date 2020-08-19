In May, Xiaomi launched its Mi Precision Screwdriver Kit on crowdfunding in India. The company had kept a seven day target and had noted that the shipping for supporters will start from July 1. This target was easily achieved by the company as the introductory price was just Rs 999. Also Read - Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

Today, the company’s Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, in a tweet announced that the Mi Precision Screwdriver Kit is now available for everyone to purchase in India. The kit has been priced at Rs 1,299, and it is currently available on mi.com only. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

Xiaomi, during the announcement in May, had announced the price to be Rs 1,499, but it seems the company is currently offering it at a discounted launch price, and it may change in coming days. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India without MIUI 12

Mi fans, It’s time to #TakeControl. ⚙#MiPrecisionScrewdriver is now available on https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8.😍 It comes with:

– 24 Anti-rust precision bits

– Aluminium alloy cover

– Magnetic storage box

– Aluminium alloy handle Get it now- https://t.co/tx5gcuRl0H#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/gFMenHOvPh — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 18, 2020

Xiaomi has big portfolio of accessories and IoT products in China. In India, the company is slowly expanding its smart home and accessory lineup with launches like Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Mi Toothbrush, true wireless earbuds and more.

The Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 24 anti-rust precision bits and an aluminum alloy handle. This is a rather sleek looking screwdriver set which is rather convenient as well. The case itself is magnetic which means that the extra bits will not fall off easily. Users will need to press a button to open the box. The handle of the box has a rotating cap which is also designed to be anti-slip for a better grip. It has an aluminum alloy cover.