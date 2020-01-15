comscore Xiaomi Mi premium smartphones coming soon to India | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi premium smartphones, smart ecosystem products are coming soon to India

The company is planning to double down on its long-neglected brand, the Xiaomi Mi. The company went ahead to formally relaunch the brand at a media round-table on January 14, 2020.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has hinted at some major strategy changes for the Indian market in 2020. Most of the changes seem to be in line with what Xiaomi fans have long demanded from the company. Amidst all these changes is the renewed focus on the Xiaomi sub-brand Mi India. The company has long focused on its price-conscious Redmi brand to create a strong base. Now, the company is planning to double down on its long-neglected brand, the Xiaomi Mi. The company went ahead to formally relaunch the brand at a media round-table. It also teased multiple upcoming launches across multiple product categories.

Xiaomi Mi relaunch in India; details

Xiaomi India head of Categories and Online Sales Raghu Reddy and Product Marketing lead Sumit Sonal shared this announcement. During the round-table, Raghu stated that the company consciously took a call to not launch Mi-branded products. He went on to state that Xiaomi is at a much better place with a more robust offline distribution network. Beyond the robust distribution, the Indian smartphone market is also gradually moving towards smartphones priced more than Rs 20,000. Raghu categorically noted that the company will “soon” bring multiple devices to the Indian market. The more important part about this is that the company is not limiting itself to mid-premium flagship smartphones.

The company will likely focus on launching multiple Mi-branded smart products including smart speakers, laptops, and more in India. To ensure that the company is actually doing something than mere talks, it showcased the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha. Even though the company is not launching it in India yet, bringing some devices for showcase goes on to establish some seriousness.

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February, the company confirms

The company did not share any concrete timeline about the launch of any particular products. However, it did note that India will get a number of devices that have not made their way in the last couple of years. This announcement came right after Xiaomi confirmed the Android 10 update for Mi A3 in February 2020.

