Xiaomi 'Mi Protective Glass' for Redmi Note 8 launched in India for Rs 399

Consumers looking to purchase the Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8, can head to Xiaomi India's website mi.com.

  Published: February 13, 2020 9:45 AM IST
Xiaomi has launched the ‘Mi Protective Glass’ for the Redmi Note 8 on its website in India. The company had launched similar Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone as well in December. Xiaomi notes that the Mi Protective Glass is made in association with the makers of Corning Gorilla Glass, and it is priced at Rs 399.

Consumers looking to purchase the Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8, can head to Xiaomi India’s website mi.com. The screen protector comprises of multiple layers of oleophobic coating, which can provide five times (5X) more protection over standard tempered glass. It is also rated with 9H hardness, and offers high visibility for full clarity and color, first reported by FoneArena.

Last time around, the company had introduced a similar ‘Mi Protective Glass’ for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which retailed at the same Rs 399 price on mi.com. It was also made in association with Corning and had 5X protection like the newly launched screen protector for Redmi Note 8.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has increased the price of Redmi Note 8 by Rs 500 due to insufficient stock and supply delay because of Coronavirus. Now the base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 is available for Rs 10,499. One will notice the same price on mi.com as well as Amazon India.

Features Redmi Note 8
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: February 13, 2020 9:45 AM IST

