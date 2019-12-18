comscore Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India at Rs 399
News

Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India at Rs 399

News

Mi Protective Glass has anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch coating.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 3:49 PM IST
redmi note 8 pro glass

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is like any other smartphone today and needs a proper screen protection. Even though the device sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, it’s still susceptible to scratches and damage. However, Xiaomi has now launched an official Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone.

Benefits of Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass

The advantage of the Mi Protective Glass screen protector is that it features silicon adhesive for a bubble-free installation and offers 2.5D oleophobic coating on top. Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass is just 0.4mm thin and inherently more durable than a local tempered glass protector.

The Mi Protective Glass is made using Corning Accessory Glass which uses alkali-aluminosilicate glass coating. The increased thickness means that any scratches on the surface are unlikely to affect the actual screen, even if the damage on the protector is deep thanks to its 9H hardness scale.

A tempered glass protector also offers a bit more protection to the screen from drops or hits, usually taking the damage on itself. The Mi Protective Glass not covers the screen but also the bezel space below it. It has a distinct gap at the top for the notch, to allow the front camera to remain uncovered. You can now buy the official Mi Protective Glass screen protector for the smartphone on the Xiaomi India e-store for Rs 399.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

Also Read

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options. The Chinese smartphone maker has already sold more than 10 million units of the Redmi Note 8-series globally.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
News
PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Deals

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

News

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs

Deals

Xiaomi Christmas sale announced: Check deals on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi TVs
Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

News

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched
Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

News

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Kettle 1A launched
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.3 भारत में ड्यूल रियर कैमरा,4,000mAh बैटरी के साथ 8,199 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Fiber यूजर्स के लिए कंपनी ने 101 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में शुरू किए डाटा वाउचर

आधार-पैन को लिंक करें नहीं तो इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न हो जाएगा कैंसिल, ये है लिंकिंग प्रोसेस

Amazon Fab Phones Fest : इन फोन पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Best non-Chinese smartphones : 15 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में बेस्ट नॉन-चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन

News

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
News
PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS earbuds launched at Rs 899
Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 December Security update rolling
Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21 case spotted online
Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched

News

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro launched
Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

News

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s