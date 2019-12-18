The Redmi Note 8 Pro is like any other smartphone today and needs a proper screen protection. Even though the device sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, it’s still susceptible to scratches and damage. However, Xiaomi has now launched an official Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone.

Benefits of Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass

The advantage of the Mi Protective Glass screen protector is that it features silicon adhesive for a bubble-free installation and offers 2.5D oleophobic coating on top. Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass is just 0.4mm thin and inherently more durable than a local tempered glass protector.

The Mi Protective Glass is made using Corning Accessory Glass which uses alkali-aluminosilicate glass coating. The increased thickness means that any scratches on the surface are unlikely to affect the actual screen, even if the damage on the protector is deep thanks to its 9H hardness scale.

A tempered glass protector also offers a bit more protection to the screen from drops or hits, usually taking the damage on itself. The Mi Protective Glass not covers the screen but also the bezel space below it. It has a distinct gap at the top for the notch, to allow the front camera to remain uncovered. You can now buy the official Mi Protective Glass screen protector for the smartphone on the Xiaomi India e-store for Rs 399.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options. The Chinese smartphone maker has already sold more than 10 million units of the Redmi Note 8-series globally.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh