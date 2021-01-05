Xiaomi recently rolled out the Android 11 update to Mi A3 users in the country after a long wait. While users were initially happy with the rollout of the Android 11 software update, it disappointed them later. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras, QS 750G SoC launched in India: Price, features, specs

This is because the Android 11 update on Mi A3 bricked many devices as soon as users hit the update button in the Settings menu. Some users also complained that their phone shut down automatically after the update was installed.

What Xiaomi says

Xiaomi acknowledged the issue on Monday and said it will provide free solution for the problem. Xiaomi in an official statement said “We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout.” Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India leaked ahead of launch

“We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty),” the Xiaomi spokesperson further added.

The company also apologized to users and said that it will ensure such a problem doesn’t occur again. “We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services,” the company said in an official statement.

Some users have complained that after the Android 11 update, their Mi A3 did not restart and Mi authentic service centre asked for up to Rs 11,000 for a fix. Another user also signed started an online petition demanding a free phone from the brand.

Here are some tweets where Mi A3 users complained about the faulty Android 11 update:

Dear @Xiaomi and @manukumarjain

I was a #MiA3 user last 1.5 years

And also a Ytuber so many Of my subscriber are #MiA3 users last day getting from @Xiaomi a new #android11 update. After update

Many User are report there phone are dead

So.. Please help us 🙏 #consumercourt pic.twitter.com/F0kYjoosZF — Ashish Nayak (@ashishnayakone) January 1, 2021

#MiA3 @MiIndiaSupport @XiaomiIndia @manukumarjain

after update to android 11 on my MIA3 my device is total dead and now when i visit a service center they demand money for repair which is 8000 INR.i want my money to be refund or want to repair my device free of cost — Anup Kumar Swain (@MstAnup) December 31, 2020

Hi Gurjeet, we do understand your concern. It has come to our notice that few users of Mi A3 are facing issues with the recent OTA update of Android 11. While the rollout has been stopped already at our end, our teams are working towards resolving the issue at the (1/2) — Mi India Support (@MiIndiaSupport) January 1, 2021

While Xiaomi promised Mi A3 users for a free fix to the problem, it didn’t confirm what the solution is. We expect Xiaomi to highlight more on this in the days to come. Stay tuned.