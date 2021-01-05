comscore Xiaomi Mi A3 bricked after Android 11 update, fixed for free | BGR India
Mi A3 bricked after Android 11 update, Xiaomi promises a free fix

Xiaomi Mi A3 devices bricked after Android 11 update. The company acknowledges the issue and promises to offer solution for free.

Xiaomi recently rolled out the Android 11 update to Mi A3 users in the country after a long wait. While users were initially happy with the rollout of the Android 11 software update, it disappointed them later. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP quad rear cameras, QS 750G SoC launched in India: Price, features, specs

This is because the Android 11 update on Mi A3 bricked many devices as soon as users hit the update button in the Settings menu. Some users also complained that their phone shut down automatically after the update was installed. Also Read - Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9T launch date

What Xiaomi says

Xiaomi acknowledged the issue on Monday and said it will provide free solution for the problem. Xiaomi in an official statement said “We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout.” Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India leaked ahead of launch

“We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty),” the Xiaomi spokesperson further added.

The company also apologized to users and said that it will ensure such a problem doesn’t occur again. “We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services,” the company said in an official statement.

Some users have complained that after the Android 11 update, their Mi A3 did not restart and Mi authentic service centre asked for up to Rs 11,000 for a fix. Another user also signed started an online petition demanding a free phone from the brand.

Here are some tweets where Mi A3 users complained about the faulty Android 11 update:

While Xiaomi promised Mi A3 users for a free fix to the problem, it didn’t confirm what the solution is. We expect Xiaomi to highlight more on this in the days to come. Stay tuned.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2021 11:53 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10i भारत में लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में आई खराबी, फ्री में ठीक करेगी कंपनी

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G भारत में 18 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Redmi Note 9T 5G की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, इन जबरदस्त फीचर्स के साथ बजट रेंज में होगा पेश

Realme Watch S Pro की फ्लैश सेल आज, जानें Flipkart पर मिलने वाले ऑफर्स

