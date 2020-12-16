Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Features and price

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first QLED smart TV in India today dubbed Mi QLED 4K TV. Previously, we have seen the company launch a QLED TV in China last year and expect the same model to debut in the country. It is the Mi TV 5 Pro. However, the company is yet to reveal which Mi TV model will land in India today. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power launch on December 17: Expected specs, price in India

The Mi smart TV will go official through a virtual launch event which you will be able to watch on Xiaomi's YouTube channel, social media platforms and more. The launch event will begin at 12noon.

With the upcoming Mi QLED 4K TV, Xiaomi is likely aiming to take on the likes of other existing smart TV brands like OnePlus, LG, Samsung, Sony, among others. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some details about the Mi QLED 4K TV. It is confirmed that the TV will come with a QLED Quantum Dot display and offer support for Dolby Atmos.

The Mi QLED 4K TV is also teased to come packed with a 64-bit MediaTek SoC, HDR support, and run Android TV with PatchWall launcher similar to all other Mi TVs available in India.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the pricing of the upcoming Mi QLED 4K TV. If the Mi TV 5 Pro launches in the country today we can expect the TV to be priced at par with the China pricing. Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 5 Pro with a price starting at CNY 3,699, which roughly translates to around Rs 41,600.

In China, the Mi TV 5 Pro is available in three models with 55-inch screen, 65-inch screen, and 75-inch screen. We are not aware whether the company will bring all three models to India today or just one.

The Mi TV 5 Pro comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and it also features an OLED Quantum Dot screen that the company claims can deliver up to 108-percent NTSC colour gamut. The smart TV also includes two 8W four-unit speakers and four microphones to enable multi-dimensional voice recognition.