Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi recently launched its first basic wired earphone in India called ‘Redmi Earphones’. These Redmi Earphones are available for purchase in the country from today. Xiaomi had launched it last month alongside the budget Redmi 9A. These wired earphones come with 3.5mm audio jack, and today you’ll be able to buy it at 12:00PM (noon). Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, offers

Price and availability

The company has introduced Redmi Earphones at a price of Rs 399. These wired earphones come in three color options – Black, Blue and Red. Consumers can purchase it from Xiaomi’s official online store (mi.com) today at 12:00PM (noon). In addition, these can also be purchased through Amazon India and Flipkart as well as in offline retail from Mi Homes and Mi Studios. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition India launch today: Expected specifications and more

Specifications and features

Xiaomi has given 10mm drivers in Redmi Earphones. Regarding these drivers, the company says that they are Hi-Res Audio certified. These earphones come with a cable of 1.25 meters, with which the company has given an in-line remote, which comes with a single button. With the help of this button remote, users can do many controls such as call and music control. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

The Redmi Earphones weigh 13 grams. The company claims that they have been introduced with anti-ear wax earplugs. Xiaomi also says that due to sweat, moisturizing and earwax, its sound is not blocked.

The 10mm sound driver offers dynamic bass, crystal clear vocals and refined tribals sound output. In Redmi Earphones, the company has given an in-built HD microphone which offers clear and stable call quality. In this earphones, the company has given a cable of Y shape, which is quite convenient to use.