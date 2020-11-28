comscore These Mi, Redmi, Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • These Mi, Redmi and Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon: Check the list
News

These Mi, Redmi and Poco phones to get MIUI 13 update soon: Check the list

News

MIUI 13 update is expected to be released by the second half of 2021. To recollect, the MIUI 12 was announced in the month of April this year.

MIUI 13

Representational image

While Xiaomi is still pushing out the MIUI 12 update to some of the eligible smartphones, a report now suggests that the company has started working on MIUI 13 update. The same report also reveals that the MIUI 13 update by the second half of 2021. To recollect, the MIUI 12 was announced in the month of April this year. We assume the same timeline could be followed for the next iteration of the user interface. Also Read - Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

According to a new report citing a Super Moderator on Xiaomi Mi Community forum, first accessed by Trak.in, MIUI suggests that the MIUI 13 will release for the eligible smartphones in the second quarter of 2021. The specific date or month for the release of MIUI 13 has not been released yet. The report also revealed that the software update will be released starting from June 2021. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are official

The report suggests that Xiaomi will announce the custom MIUI 13 beta version soon. It also includes the name of the eligible Mi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark devices to get MIUI 13 update. Check the list here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition review: A new benchmark for budget laptops

Poco X3 NFC
Poco X3 (Non-NFC)
Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2
Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro
Poco X2
Poco C3
Redmi K30 Ultra
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30 5G Racing
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9
Redmi 9A
Redmi 9C
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Redmi 10X 5G
Redmi 10X 4G
Redmi 9
Redmi K20 Pro Premium
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer
Black Shark 3 Pro
Black Shark 3
Black Shark 2 Pro
Black Shark 2
Black Shark 3S

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 28, 2020 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again
News
Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again
PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

News

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

OnePlus 8T after a month: Still among the fastest but mind the bugs

Reviews

OnePlus 8T after a month: Still among the fastest but mind the bugs

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

News

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

News

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Pova स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Nokia Smart LED TV के सात नए मॉडल्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vivo V20 Pro स्मार्टफोन 2 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

लॉन्च से पहले OPPO A53 5G की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने

Lenovo ने अपने नए स्मार्टफोन का टीजर किया जारी, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Latest Videos

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again
News
Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again
PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet
Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300

News

Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider

News

Flipkart Black Friday sale: 5 best smartphone deals to consider
Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

News

Cheaper Micromax In 1b Android Go edition India launch soon

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers