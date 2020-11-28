While Xiaomi is still pushing out the MIUI 12 update to some of the eligible smartphones, a report now suggests that the company has started working on MIUI 13 update. The same report also reveals that the MIUI 13 update by the second half of 2021. To recollect, the MIUI 12 was announced in the month of April this year. We assume the same timeline could be followed for the next iteration of the user interface. Also Read - Redmi Watch launched at price of around Rs 3,300
According to a new report citing a Super Moderator on Xiaomi Mi Community forum, first accessed by Trak.in, MIUI suggests that the MIUI 13 will release for the eligible smartphones in the second quarter of 2021. The specific date or month for the release of MIUI 13 has not been released yet. The report also revealed that the software update will be released starting from June 2021. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are official
The report suggests that Xiaomi will announce the custom MIUI 13 beta version soon. It also includes the name of the eligible Mi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark devices to get MIUI 13 update. Check the list here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition review: A new benchmark for budget laptops
Poco X3 NFC
Poco X3 (Non-NFC)
Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2
Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro
Poco X2
Poco C3
Redmi K30 Ultra
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30 5G Racing
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9
Redmi 9A
Redmi 9C
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Redmi 10X 5G
Redmi 10X 4G
Redmi 9
Redmi K20 Pro Premium
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer
Black Shark 3 Pro
Black Shark 3
Black Shark 2 Pro
Black Shark 2
Black Shark 3S