While Xiaomi is still pushing out the MIUI 12 update to some of the eligible smartphones, a report now suggests that the company has started working on MIUI 13 update. The same report also reveals that the MIUI 13 update by the second half of 2021. To recollect, the MIUI 12 was announced in the month of April this year. We assume the same timeline could be followed for the next iteration of the user interface.

According to a new report citing a Super Moderator on Xiaomi Mi Community forum, first accessed by Trak.in, MIUI suggests that the MIUI 13 will release for the eligible smartphones in the second quarter of 2021. The specific date or month for the release of MIUI 13 has not been released yet. The report also revealed that the software update will be released starting from June 2021.

The report suggests that Xiaomi will announce the custom MIUI 13 beta version soon. It also includes the name of the eligible Mi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark devices to get MIUI 13 update. Check the list here.

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3 (Non-NFC)

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2

Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro

Poco X2

Poco C3

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 3S