Chinese technology giant Xiaomi recently took to Twitter to tease an upcoming product in India. The new product will be a smarter every-day cleaning solution for homes revealed the teaser. Not much despite this was revealed. However, we expect Xiaomi to launch an automated robotic vacuum cleaner. The product might even be the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner launched previously in China. Also Read - Xiaomi 'Comet' prototype phone spotted online: Check details

The product will be launched today, April 17. Xiaomi already launched the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner back in China in 2016. We could expect the new cleaner to come with new updates to the same. The older Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner had a Laser Detect System (LDS). Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 design leaked by Mi Settings app: Check what's new

The launch of the new Xiaomi cleaner comes during the Coronavirus lockdown. Most people are already stuck at home and must handle all chores independently. A robot that can take care of the cleaning bit could prove handy and be time-saving for people. Moreover, the integration of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner along with the Mi Home application also allows it to be controlled remotely. Also Read - Xiaomi selling respirator and face mask via Tomtop: Check price and other details

How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself?#SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow.

Any guesses, Mi fans? pic.twitter.com/w1y6dU22xb — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 16, 2020

“How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself?“ states the tweet. The short 13-second teaser also jokingly implies that the Mi Robot can clean floors better than us. The Chinese variant of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner also supports features like independent unloading, single mopping, and single sweeping.

The Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,799 (about 19,500). The price when it launches in India today could more or less be the same. Xiaomi might sell the cleaner on its Mi.com website shortly after the announcement. With E-commerce sites resuming services after April 20 in some regions, the launch also makes more sense. People will now be able to order the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner and get it delivered despite staying at home thanks to contact-free delivery.