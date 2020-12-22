Xiaomi has announced the launch of Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P in India. The smart automatic vacuum cleaner is now available on open sale at a starting price of Rs 24,999. It can be bought on Mi.com with several offers and deals. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i to OnePlus 9: 5 upcoming smartphones that have us excited

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is designed for Indian homes, the company said in a press release. Among its key features are 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping functionalities, smart app control as well as quad-core Cortex A7 processor. The product is available on open sale. Let us take a look at its price, specifications, launch offers and other details: Also Read - Man denies to marry unless he gets Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi offers him for free

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P: Price and launch offers

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will cost Rs 24,999 and will be available on Mi.com. As part of the launch offer, people who buy the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will get a Mi Smart Speaker worth Rs 3,999 for free. The vacuum cleaner can also be bought on No cost EMIs for three, six, and nine months. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch teased for January 5, to feature 108-megapixel main camera

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P: Specifications and features

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P features a 2-in-1 sweeping function wherein users can choose between sweeping only, mopping only and sweeping and mopping modes. The manual mopping effect can be stimulated with dual direction repeated wiping. Thanks to LDS Laser Navigation System, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is said to smartly scan the entire floor more efficiently. It has a scanning range of 8 m.

In addition, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is said to include 12 high-precision sensors as well as an anti-collision and anti-drop sensor. It is powered by a 2100Pa suction and 3200mAh battery.

Users can choose between three gears of water dispensing modes based on the intensity of cleaning. The vacuum cleaner can be controlled via the Mi Home app, which offers options like remote control, real-time mapping, scheduled cleaning, spot cleaning, and more. It works with Google Voice Assistant as well.

“With more than 200 million+ activated devices globally, Xiaomi continues to expand its smart home product portfolio in India with these new devices. Driven by the AIoT (AI + IoT) dual strategy, Xiaomi aims to improve the quality of life and enable healthier lifestyles for people through smart devices like the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P,” Xiaomi said in the release.