comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
News

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119

News

It comes with a 0.5mm high-precision tungsten carbide rollerball.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 11:34 AM IST
XIAOMI_MI_ROLLERBALL_PEN_REFILL_

Along with the Mi Focus Cube, Xiaomi has launched another lifestyle product in India called the Mi Rollerball Pen Refill. The Chinese company had launched the Mi Rollerball Pen last year in June, and now it has launched the Refill pack for the same at Rs 119. The Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack comes with three refills. It is now available through company’s official website mi.com.

The Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill uses Japanese Mikuni ink, which is claimed to provide solid color and is smear proof. It comes with a 0.5mm high-precision tungsten carbide rollerball that can provide smooth and fluid writing experience.

Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

Also Read

Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

Coming to the other product, the Mi Focus Cube is basically a stress buster accessory that helps soothe stress and anxiety. It is designed for children above 14 years. The Mi Focus Cube carries a price label of just Rs 199 and will be available for purchase starting from January 22 via Mi.com. In addition, customers will also have to pay an additional Rs 50 as delivery charges. It comes in only one color variant with a combination of white and orange color.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The accessory is crafted leveraging an intricate molding technology with smooth curved edges. The compact Mi Focus Cube offers a smooth finish and comfortable grip. It weighs about 25 grams.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 11:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
thumb-img
News
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ price and storage options leaked

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119

News

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube launched in India for just Rs 199

News

Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube launched in India for just Rs 199
Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about
10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale

Deals

10 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss out during Flipkart and Amazon India sale
Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

News

Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद भारत में पेश किया ये खास 119 रुपये वाला प्रॉडक्ट

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Realme Realpublic Sale का आज है आखिरी दिन, जानें सभी डील्स और ऑफर्स

Honor View20 ग्लोबल मार्केट में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोकस क्यूब, जानें कैसे करता है काम

News

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

News

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv
Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

News

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards
WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

News

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back