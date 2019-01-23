Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119

Along with the Mi Focus Cube, Xiaomi has launched another lifestyle product in India called the Mi Rollerball Pen Refill. The Chinese company had launched the Mi Rollerball Pen last year in June, and now it has launched the Refill pack for the same at Rs 119. The Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack comes with three refills. It is now available through company’s official website mi.com.

The Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill uses Japanese Mikuni ink, which is claimed to provide solid color and is smear proof. It comes with a 0.5mm high-precision tungsten carbide rollerball that can provide smooth and fluid writing experience.

Coming to the other product, the Mi Focus Cube is basically a stress buster accessory that helps soothe stress and anxiety. It is designed for children above 14 years. The Mi Focus Cube carries a price label of just Rs 199 and will be available for purchase starting from January 22 via Mi.com. In addition, customers will also have to pay an additional Rs 50 as delivery charges. It comes in only one color variant with a combination of white and orange color.

The accessory is crafted leveraging an intricate molding technology with smooth curved edges. The compact Mi Focus Cube offers a smooth finish and comfortable grip. It weighs about 25 grams.