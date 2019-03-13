Xiaomi Mi Router 4A launched in China: Price, specifications, and features

Xiaomi just announced its Mi Router 4A in China. It is the successor to the Mi 3A Router that the company had launched back in April 2017. The new Mi 4A router comes with similar features, as compared to the Mi Router 4, one of them being the four omni-directional antennas attached to the body.

The new Mi Router 4A can operate in 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, through which it can transmit up to 1167 Mbps speed. It has an error correction algorithm to have a more stable data transmission. It also mounts 4 high gain antennas bands. The Xiaomi Mi Router 4A comes in two models: one with 100M Ethernet, and another with Gigabit Ethernet.

At the software level, it is compatible with the MiWiFi app, in addition to offering firmware updates through OTA, the system is based on OpenWRT platform. Some new features will arrive on the MiWiFi app by May this year, such as not having to enter the Wi-Fi password with each smart device users connect at the home. IPv6 support will also be added through the app, Although currently the connected devices can be managed, blocking access to websites, limiting the internet speed and the bandwidth that each device can access, or limiting the access time for children. The app shows notifications on the mobile every time a new device is connected to the network.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Mi Router 4A has an internal memory of 64MB and allows to connect up to 64 devices between Wi-Fi and LAN, being compatible with MIMO and 256QAM. The price of this new Mi Router 4A is RMB 119 (Rs 1,200 approximately). It is already on sale in China, and could soon launch on other international markets. The price of the Mi Router 4A with Gigabit Ethernet is set at RMB 169 (Rs 1,700 approximately), and this model will go on sale in a week, on March 19.