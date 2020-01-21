comscore Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999 | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C with 300Mbps bandwidth launched in India for Rs 999

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C can also be converted into a repeater to extend the coverage of your existing Wi-Fi router. Let’s check all the details here.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 3:53 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C

Smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just launched its launched internet router, the Mi Router 4C in India. The launch of this router comes more than 1.5 years after the launch of the router in the Chinese market. 4C is the successor to the older Mi Router 3C. Xiaomi announced the launch for the router months after 3C went out of stock on the Mi India website. As part of the announcement, the company revealed the pricing, design, and specifications of the router. Let’s have a closer look at the new product.

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C specifications and more

According to the listing page, Xiaomi India is selling the Router 4C for just Rs 999. This price is available after a 17 percent discount on the actual price of Rs 1,199. Interested buyers can head to the Xiaomi India website to make the purchase right now. Now, let’s talk about the specifications of the device. First up, similar to 3C, 4C also features four high-performance omnidirectional antennas. They offer low-latency to users in activities such as online gaming, video streaming, or mere web browsing. The company confirmed that this router is more than enough for a user to “connect and control” all their IoT devices.

The router also comes with 64GB DDR2 RAM and support for up to 64 devices at a time. 4C runs on MediaTek MT7628N This is about eight times more than what one gets with the usual routers. In addition, users can also pair the router with the Mi Wi-Fi app to monitor, and control 4C over the internet. One can only check all the devices connected with the router at any given time.

Beyond this, 4C also features an automatic Wi-Fi speed boost with Wi-Fi optimization. It automatically detects the power required to overpower obstacles such as walls and more between the router and the user. Xiaomi Mi Router 4C can also be converted into a repeater to extend the coverage of your existing Wi-Fi router. Other features include QoS (Quality of Service), and parental controls. It is worth noting that this is only a single band router.

