Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 has been launched in China. The Mi Router AX6000 is the company's first WiFi6 router and is priced at 599 yuan, which is approximately Rs 6,800 on conversion. The router is available in black colour option. It is unclear at this point if Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi Router AX6000 in India as well.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 uses Qualcomm's new router chips to prevent network delays even when multiple devices are connected. Among key features are WiFi 6, Qualcomm processor, dual-frequency, and natural heat dissipation.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 measures 408x133x177mm. It is powered by the Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor coupled with 1.0GHz NPU. It includes 512MB RAM. It runs MiWiFi ROM operating system, which is based on OpenWRT.

The router features six external high gain antennas and one external AIoT antenna. There is support for 2.4G Wi-Fi frequency, which is said to deliver speeds up to 574Mbps and up to 4,804Mbps speeds on 5GHz. It gets seven LED indicators, one each for system, internet, AIoT and four for network port.

Xiaomi says that up to 16 devices can be connected to the Mi Router AX6000, thanks to MU-MIMO and OFDA. The management application supports Web, Android, and iOS. Wireless security options on the router include WPA-PSK/ WPA2-PSK/ WPA3-SAE encryption, wireless access control (black and white list), hidden SSID, and intelligent anti-scratch network.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 claims to offer signal in every room in a house and is suited for multi-story buildings as well. It sports independent AIoT antenna and one-click configuration, which allows for automatic discovery of Xiaomi devices that are not connected with the network. In this case, users do not need to enter the password to connect to the network. The router is said to automatically detect Xiaomi phones to offer ultra-low latency for a better gaming experience.

There is no word on the India launch of Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000. As of now, Mi Router 4C is available in India. On Xiaomi’s website, the router is priced at Rs 1,099. It gets four antennas and supports speeds up to 300Mbps, thanks to 802.11n and 2.4Ghz WiFi protocols. It works with Mi WiFi app, which is compatible with Android and iOS.