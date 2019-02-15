comscore
Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

Xiaomi's new Mi Router could come with WiFi 6 standard and offer the highest download speed yet.

  Published: February 15, 2019 10:15 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 9, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese company, will be launched on February 20. The smartphone will not be the only device that Xiaomi plans to introduce at its event next week. The company took a page from Apple and announced in a Weibo post that it has “one more thing” planned for the event on February 20. While Xiaomi teased that it will launch one more thing, the Weibo account of Mi Router jumped the gun and dropped a post indicating that a new router will be launched at the event.

The new router from Xiaomi is expected to bring an upgrade to its current lineup of high-end routers. There is not much detail beyond the fact that the company will launch a new router at its event next week but nothing about this router has leaked so far. Xiaomi first entered the router market in 2013 and it currently sells a number of models in its home market. The Mi Router is pitched as an essential connectivity device in the home as well as in the office. There is a possibility that this new router supports WiFi 6 standard when it is introduced next week.

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera samples showcase 48 megapixel images with impressive detail and colors

Xiaomi Mi 9 will be a big attraction when it gets launched next week in China. The smartphone is also expected to be introduced for the European at Xiaomi’s event on February 24 in Mobile World Congress 2019. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted first official images of the smartphone alongside a short video. The smartphone will come with triple rear camera setup and gradient finish that will shift colors between purple, blue and green.

The leaks suggest that it will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel main camera on its back paired with a 12-megapixel shooter and a 3D ToF camera. There will be a 24-megapixel selfie shooter and the front could look similar to that of OnePlus 6T. It is tipped to pack a 3,500mAh battery with support for 32W fast charging. The leaks so far claim that it will start with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and could be priced at RMB 2,999 (around Rs 30,500).

  Published Date: February 15, 2019 10:15 AM IST

