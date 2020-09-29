Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 and IoT products launching today

Xiaomi will host its Smarter Living launch event today at 12 noon. The event is expected to announce a couple of fitness products as well as new IoT products. The Mi Smart Band 5 is one of the biggest announcements, as is evident from the teaser. Along with it, a couple of IoT products are also teased. Xiaomi may launch its first smart speaker at this event, focused highly on audio quality. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A की सेल आज, 6000mAh बैटरी और 3 कैमरा वाले फोन को खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

The launch event is going to be live-streamed on Xiaomi's social media channels as well as YouTube channel. The company has also floated decided product teaser pages on its website, hinting at the Mi Smart Band 5, a smartwatch and a smart speaker. The original teasers also hinted at a soap dispenser that Xiaomi already sells in its Chinese market.

Xiaomi launch event: What to expect

One of the biggest announcements at today's launch event is going to be Mi Smart Band 5. Xiaomi's popular fitness tracker is coming up with a bunch of upgrades this year. The international variant gets a slightly larger AMOLED display with a new magnetic charging dock. Hence, users won't have to pull out the tracker of the band every time they need charging. The international version also supports Alexa voice support integration.

The Mi Smart Band 5 is also adding more sports tracking modes. Women can now track their menstrual health with the Mi Smart Band 5. A bigger 125mAh battery promises up to two weeks of battery life, with heart rate tracking enabled.

Xiaomi will also announce its first smartwatch for the Indian market. Based on the teasers, it seems the company is bringing the Mi Watch Revolve from the European market. Leaks have suggested a price of Rs 9,999 for the Revolve, which is on par with the smartwatches from Amazfit. Based on the Mi Watch Color, it runs on a proprietary OS with lots of fitness tracking features baked-in.

The Mi Watch Revolve has a large 1.39-inch AMOLED display with an optical heard rate sensor. The watch allows you to do sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, and more. You can even change watch faces.

Lastly, the event is also going to announce a new smart speaker. Based on the teasers, it seems the smart speaker will compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Xiaomi is emphasizing on the audio quality and performance with this speaker.