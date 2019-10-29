comscore Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price
Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available on crowdfunding: Price, features

The Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 from Xiaomi is available for crowdfunding via Mi.com at Rs 2,299. The company will start shipping the product from December 3.

  Published: October 29, 2019 4:28 PM IST
Xiaomi has added Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 as a new product to its crowdfunding platform. This product from Xiaomi is available for crowdfunding via Mi.com at Rs 2,299. The company will start shipping the product from December 3. Currently, the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available with a funding goal of 2,000 units. The 12W lamp comes with 400 Lumens output. You can control the lamp using the company’s Mi Home app, and choose from 16 million colors.

As per the company, you can connect and control multiple lamps with the app. The new product also offers support for voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant. It works with Apple HomeKit as well. The Chinese brand claims that the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 can deliver 11 years of long battery life with an average use of 6 hours per day. By just touching the lamp, one will be able to change the color of light or mode with a short or long-press. You can also slide up or down to adjust the brightness and also turn the light on or off.

Separately, Flipkart is hosting Festive Bonanza sale from October 26 to October 29. On the last day of sale, the company is offering deals on smartphones from major brands, including Xiaomi. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards. There is also an additional 10 percent off on credit and debit cards from all banks.

Xiaomi has discounted the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 13,999.  It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. This budget Xiaomi smartphone comes with P2i splash-proof coating. The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 tech.

  • Published Date: October 29, 2019 4:28 PM IST

