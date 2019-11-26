comscore Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s: Price in India, sale, features
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s launched in India: Price, offers, features

The new Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s is not only smart, but its foldable nature makes it ultra-portable. Check out the price in India, features and more.

  • Published: November 26, 2019 12:59 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-smart-led-desk-lamp-1s-india-launch

Back in July, Xiaomi introduced its Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp in India. Today, the company is introducing its successor. Called Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s, it is being introduced via the crowdsourcing platform. Read on to know everything about the new Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s.

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s launch details

The Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp launched via crowdfunding with a price tag of Rs 1,499. In comparison, the new Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1s costs Rs 1,999. As mentioned, it is now listed on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform.

Features, specifications

The compact desk lamp comes with a bunch of smart features. Compatibility with a smart app lets you control different features of the lamp. These include brightness adjustments as well as color temperature control. It supports color temperature range of 2700K-6500K, and flux of 300 lumens. There are different modes to choose from with preset settings. These include reading mode and screen mode among others.

The smart lamp is compatible with smartphones running iOS 7 and later or Android 4 and later. One can also control the desk lamp using voice controls. It supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit.

Overall, the desk lamp is quite portable, and its foldable capabilities make it easy to carry around. Its dimensions are 6.26×6.26×19.29 inches, and it weighs 1.45 kg.

