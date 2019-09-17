Xiaomi has just launched a 65-inch Mi TV 4X at its Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru. At the same event, the brand also unveiled two new models to the Mi TV 4X, including a 43-inch and a 50-inch model. Xiaomi also launched a Black a color variant of the Mi Soundbar. To recall, this audio product was launched earlier this year in January.

The new Black color model of the Mi Soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. It will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The Mi Soundbar is the first audio product from Xiaomi. Talking about the features of the device, it is powered by a 28W amplifier. The Mi Soundbar features a total of eight drivers, including two 20mm dome tweeters, two 2.5 woofers and four passive radiators.

The device features Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity. The soundbar offers five options for connectivity including AUX, Optical, Bluetooth, S/PDIF, and Line-in, making it compatible with any TV. However, there is no remote control for the unit and it is unknown if the device supports it or not. The wallet-friendly soundbar seems to be well-crafted.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Separately, the newly launched 65-inch Xiaomi Mi 4X TV is a big upgrade over the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro currently available in India. The company’s new smart TV comes with a 4K UHD display. The 65-inch Mi 4X TV is priced at Rs 54,999 in the country. Xiaomi has also mentioned that this is an introductory price, and the smart TV will go on sale from September 29. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

The Mi TV 65-inch comes with a 4K HDR panel, 20W sound output and Dolby + DTS-HD audio output. The TV also includes Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing technology to produce better contrasts and punchier colors. The company has also added MEMC (Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation) called Reality Flow with the help of a dedicated chip.