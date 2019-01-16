comscore
Xiaomi Mi Soundbar to go on sale today at 12 noon: Price, specifications and features

The device will be available for purchase today at 12 noon with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 9:17 AM IST
Xiaomi recently launched its new Mi TV lineup, including a 55-inch Mi LED TV 4X Pro and a 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro. The company also launched a new audio product in the Indian market, labeled Mi Soundbar. The device will be available for purchase today at 12 noon with a price tag of Rs 4,999. It will be exclusively available via Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

The Mi Soundbar is the first audio product from Xiaomi. Powered by a 28W amplifier, the Mi Soundbar features a total of eight drivers, including two 20mm dome tweeters, two 2.5 woofers and four passive radiators. The device features Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity. The soundbar offers five options for connectivity including AUX, Optical, Bluetooth, S/PDIF, and Line-in, making it compatible with any TV. However, there is no remote control for the unit and it is unknown if the device supports it or not. The wallet-friendly soundbar seems to be well-crafted and is reportedly meant for basic usage.

Besides, as mentioned, Xiaomi unveiled its new 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro, which operates at 4K UHD resolution and offers 20W stereo speakers, supporting DTS-HD surround sound technology. The panel supports 10-bit color and HDR10. The TV houses a 64-bit Amlogic SoC, coupled with a quad-core CPU and Mali-450 GPU. The TV will ship with PatchWall UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, one S/PDIF, and an ethernet port. The TV costs Rs 39,999. Lastly, the other Mi TV 4A Pro features a 43-inch FHD+ display and is equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Other specifications are identical to the Mi TV 4X Pro, except for that it comes with a 3.5mm audio socket. It is priced at Rs 22,999.

