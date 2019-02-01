comscore
Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999; will be rebranded version of Mijia Sneakers 2

The company may reveal the sports shoes in the coming week.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Xiaomi Sports Shoes

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is planning to launch a new product in the Indian market in the coming days. According to new information, this product launch is a shift from the usual smartphones and instead, the company is expected to launch something from its existing Xiaomi ecosystem that is already available in China. The company is expected to launch a rebranded version of its Mijia Sneakers 2 in the country under the new Mi Sports Shoes branding. These shoes will be part of the lifestyle products section that includes things such as backpacks, sunglasses, pillows, and more.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the company is likely to price the Mi Sports Shoes at Rs 2,999. Talking about the launch date, it is likely that the company may reveal the sports shoes in the coming week. This launch will be in addition to the much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 that the company will launch this month. It is unclear if the company will launch both the products at the same launch of it will launch the smartphone later at a proper launch event.

Talking about the specifications of the shoes, the company is likely to launch them in four colors that include Black, White, Flower Grey, and Floral Blue. They will be made with the help of a 5-in-1 uni-molding process along with a “3D elastic knitted upper portion” according to the product description. The inside of the shoes will come with “a breathable sole” and the company has used five different materials to ensure that they offer more strength and grip.

The product description also added that Xiaomi has designed the shoes with a new fishbone locking structure. The company claims that users can wash the shoes in a washing machine. It is likely that the company will launch modes of the shoes for men and women in different sizes. The company is likely to launch this new product on its Mi.com and offline exclusive Mi Home stores.

  February 1, 2019 10:21 AM IST

