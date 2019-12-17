comscore Xiaomi Mi Step Out Backpack launched in India at Rs 249
Xiaomi Mi Step Out Backpack launched in India at Rs 249: Everything you need to know

The Mi Step Out Backpack is the newest addition to Xiaomi's lifestyle product lineup in the country. At Rs 249, these backpacks come in sporty colors and weigh only 200 grams.

  Published: December 17, 2019 2:10 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched Mi Step Out Backpack as its newest offering in the backpack lineup. The new backpack joins the current lineup of Mi City Backpack, Mi Casual Backpack, Mi Business Backpack, Mi Business Casual and Mi Travel Backpack. The leading smartphone maker in the country is making big changes to its product portfolio. It also seems to be transforming its image as a smartphone maker and one that offers a wide range of products.

Xiaomi Mi Step Out Backpack: Price, Features

The Mi Step Out Backpack from Xiaomi is priced at Rs 249 and is now available for purchase in India. The product is part of company’s expansion into lifestyle segment where it already offers T-Shirt, Sports Shoes, Beard Trimmer and Sunglasses. At Rs 249, these are the cheapest backpack from the company right now. They come in sporty pop colors including black, dark blue, red and royal blue. They are likely to compete with similar designs from brands like Wildcraft and Quechua.

The new step out backpack from Xiaomi comes with contra zippers and have a capacity of 12 litres. There are two zipper pockets that can house a notebook, gym gear, travel essentials and other items. They also use a lightweight fabric for the design. Xiaomi explains that it uses multi-coated, water-repellant 600D polyester fabric for smooth and softer feel. The backpack also offers adjustable shoulder straps and weighs just 200 grams.

The backpack comes with six months of warranty and is now available for purchase from Mi.com. They measure 40 x 30 x 6.5mm in dimensions and is built using 100 percent polyester material. With the Mi Step Out Backpack, Xiaomi is just showing how it can build products that are not only affordable but also of good quality. The company wants to be a lifestyle brand and this backpack is the most lifestyle product you can get from the company.

