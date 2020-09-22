Xiaomi Mi Store on Wheels rolling out in Chattisgarh

Xiaomi is now a household name these days, thanks to its wide array of affordable smartphones, smart TVs, and accessories. While its products are already within reach of most of India through online platforms, Xiaomi now wants to take it a step further. The company has now rolled out its Mi Store on Wheels project in the remote parts of the country. The idea is to extend Xiaomi’s retail presence to the deep reaches of the country easily. Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera

Mi Store on Wheels will deploy moving retail shops across remote locations of the country covering popular weekly markets. The first few stores are already doing their thing in various parts of India. The stores look like mobile food vans, although they sell Xiaomi products instead of food. These moving stores will sell all kinds of Xiaomi products, ranging from smartphones to smart TVs to accessories, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in India receives MIUI 12 version

The first Mi Store on Wheels will be deployed in Chhattisgarh, covering Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora. Xiaomi will initially sell the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Redmi 9A. It will also include products such as 32-inch and 43-inches Mi Smart TV, Mi Box 4K, and Mi TV Stick. Accessories will include the Mi CCTV Cameras, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, Mi Powerbanks, and chargers. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1: Full specs comparison

Xiaomi says the moving store will also gather feedback from the customer on the products that customers want for the next time the store arrives in their city. Hence, if you fancy buying a Mi 10 5G or a Mi Notebook laptop, the store could have stocks next time it arrives in the city.

In the coming week, Xiaomi is set to expand its wearable presence further by launching a new smartwatch and a few accessories. Based on the Mi Watch Color from China, Xiaomi could name it as the Mi Watch SE (because of Apple Watch SE?). It is expected to be an affordable smartwatch priced under Rs 10,000 and will offer lots of fitness functions. The watch will launch along with the Mi Band 5, which itself will offer certain upgrades over the Mi Band 4. The launch is going to be hosted on September 29.