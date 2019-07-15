comscore Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability

The Xiaomi Mi Superbass wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 1,799. The device is available for purchase via Amazon India as well as Mi.com. Amazon Prime members can get 5 percent instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card.

  Published: July 15, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Superbass wireless headphones in India. The latest headphones from Xiaomi come with a price tag of Rs 1,799. Last week, Xiaomi announced that it will launch its new wireless headphones on July 15 as part of Amazon Prime Day sale. Now that the sale is live, the device is available for purchase via Amazon India as well as Mi.com. Amazon Prime members can get 5 percent instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card. The headphones come in black finish with gold or red accent. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mi Superbass wireless headphones from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Superbass wireless headphones features

The latest wireless headphones offer a 400mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 20 hours of audio playback. It reportedly has a standard standby time of 200 hours. The company claims that one can listen to 300 songs on a single charge wirelessly. The wireless headphones can be charged in about 120 minutes or 2 hours, as per the company.

Xiaomi says that these headphones are made for bass lovers. They will also produce deep bass to ensure that users can “feel every beat” of the audio that they are playing back. The device features a 40mm dynamic driver that is said to deliver deep bass. It also promises improved range and faster connectivity while using the Mi Superbass wireless headphones.

It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which is quite rare on wireless headphones in the price range. Furthermore, a 3.5mm AUX cable also comes with the retail box. The headphones are crafted with soundproof PU material for those who want to listen to their favorite music on the go. Furthermore, it features soft and cushiony ear muffs. There is also an adjustable head beam and elastic shafts to rotate the ear muffs. Notably, Xiaomi’s affordable headphones don’t offer support for noise cancellation. Moreover, you can also use the voice control function to pick your genre of music.

Separately, Xiaomi is offering good discounts on several smartphones. The budget Xiaomi Mi A2 is currently available for Rs 8,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale. The selfie-centric Redmi Y3 device can be purchased for Rs 8,999. The company is giving Rs 1,000 on this phone for the first time. Other phones are also available for purchase at discounted rates during the 2019 Prime Day sale.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2019 12:30 PM IST

