Xiaomi has just teased the latest product it plans to launch in India. If you are thinking that this is its much anticipated Redmi K20 series then you are wrong. The Chinese electronics giant has just teased its latest product, the Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones. The company posted the teaser of the headphones on its official Twitter handle. Xiaomi also showcased the design of the headphones online revealing some specifications and the all-important launch date. The launch teaser for the Xiaomi Wireless Headphones comes just weeks after the launch of Mi Beard Trimmer. In fact, the company also launched its Mi Truck Builder on Mi Crowdfunding.

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones details, specifications

Now, let’s talk about everything that we know about the Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones. As per the teaser image, Xiaomi India is planning to launch the wireless headphones at midnight on July 15. The company has also teamed up with Amazon India to launch the headphones on Amazon Prime Days 2019. So, Interested users can head to mi.com or Amazon India on July 15, after midnight to try and purchase the headphones. The company has not shared any pricing details about the headphones.

Now, let’s talk about the little that we know about the specifications of the Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones. According to the teaser image posted on Twitter, these headphones will feature a 40mm Dynamic Driver. Along the same lines, Xiaomi claims that its Wireless Headphones will sport an “epic” 20-hour battery backup. Xiaomi also revealed that these headphones are made for bass lovers. They will also produce deep bass to ensure that users can “feel every beat” of the audio that they are playing back.

Xiaomi also promises improved range and faster connectivity while using the Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones. It is possible that the company may add Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Taking a look at the design, these seem to sport a monotone finish with black and red colors. The render also indicates sufficient padding around the ear-cup area and on the top.