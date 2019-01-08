Xiaomi Mi Table Lamp Pro launched in China

Xiaomi recently launched a smart speaker and a Bluetooth Headset Air, now, the company has launched a Mi Table Lamp Pro in China. It carries a price tag of RMB 349 (approximately Rs 3,580) and will go on sale starting from January 11 via Xiaomi Mall and Tmall. It is the successor to the Mi Table Lamp.

The Table lamp offers a three-stage adjustable shaft design. Xiaomi has claimed that their latest device has won three international design awards –iF Design Gold Award, Japan Good Design Award, and Red Dot Award. With the Mi Table Lamp Pro, one can control other smart home devices as well. It offers support for multiple modes of lighting, that helps reduces eye fatigue. It has a LED area of 116mm and is said to deliver two times more brightness than its predecessor.

Xiaomi asserts that it leverages a stroboscopic constant current analog dimming mechanism instead of the PWM dimming for low brightness. The lamp is also said to be German TUV Rhein Eye Comfort certified. Additionally, as the Mi Table Lamp Pro offers three-shaft adjustable design, the device’s arm can reportedly reach up to 66cm and the maximum diameter of the irradiation area can reach 125cm.

Furthermore, one can also control the smart table lamp with Mijia app as well as Apple Home. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and the device is compatible with other smart home devices. It also supports Apple HomeKit, which can be controlled via Apple Home app as well as Siri.