Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C features

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is simpler than its predecessor. However, it features support for Bluetooth 5.0 and dual microphones for ambient noise cancellation (ENC) during calls. The basic version has the same 14.2 mm drivers as the original model, but it has the AAC codec instead of the LDHC Hi-Res audio codec, providing better sound quality.

Mi True Wireless 2C headsets also support automatic connection to smartphones running the MIUI interface right after taking the headset out of the charging case. The headphones offer up to 5 hours of battery life with continuous use and 20 hours of use if charged in the case. According to the company, the case can charge via USB Type-C port and have a full battery in 1.5 hours.

The new headphones also have touch controls to change the volume or change the music. Moreover, it has an infrared sensor for intelligent use detection. Making it automatically stop playback when the user removes them from the ear. The devices have a semi-in-ear design. It is made to fit in the ear canal, comfortable to wear, and should not fall off the ear easily.

Regarding the weight of the new headphones, each weigh 4.7 grams, while the carrying case weighs 48 grams. The device is available in white color only. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is now up for purchase in India at the Flipkart online store and the official Xiaomi store.