Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is only available in white and supports touch control.

Launched in July in Europe, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic wireless headset will now make its debut in India soon. The company has released a small teaser on its official Twitter account that shows the device in its case along with the caption “Coming Soon”. Although the name was not mentioned in the teaser, several sources say it is the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

As Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5 smartphones next week in India. The company will likely take advantage of the event and announce the headset in the country. The launch of smartphones is scheduled for October 15th. The design of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic headset is similar to that of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, but the charging case is different. The headset is only available in white and supports touch control.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic features

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic headset offers up to 20 hours of battery life. One charge allows up to five hours of use. However, with the charging case, the battery life reaches up to 20 hours. The headset also offers support for ambient noise cancellation thanks to the two integrated microphones.

In addition, the handset brings support for easier connection to the smartphone. When the user opens the case, a window is displayed on the smartphone to start the connection process. With the headset connected to the device, it can be operated from the smartphone. And you can also view information such as the battery life of the headset and case.

Other features of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic include the ability to connect and use each earpiece independently, automatic interruption of audio playback when the earpiece is removed from the ear, support for SBC / AAC audio codecs, speakers with 14.2mm drivers, and more. The wireless headset has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters. Moreover, its case has a USB Type-C port.

Best Sellers