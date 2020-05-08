Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is the second big product from the Chinese smartphone maker in India today. It joins the Mi 10 5G and Mi Box 4K as the big product from the company. With the TWS Earphones 2, Xiaomi is targeting a segment which has seen significant growth in the market. The leading smartphone brand in the country says it has tuned the Mi TWS Earphones 2 for the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. However, it will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 from May 12 to May 17. In other words, the true wireless earbuds will be available for Rs 3,999 initially from Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The pricing alone makes Xiaomi's TWS earbuds direct competitor to Realme Buds Air in the country. However, it has more competition from brands like Noise, boAt, among others.

In terms of features, the earbuds feature a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite diaphragm. Xiaomi says only a 15mm driver can be fit inside a design like this true wireless earbuds. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features a half in-ear design and Vineeta Wagh said that the design is not a rip-off. The company says the focus has been on sound quality, call clarity and battery life with the true wireless earbuds. It has a rated battery life of 14 hours and the buds can last for up to four hours on a single charge.

It is important to note that this battery life rating is based on 80 percent volume. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual noise cancelling microphones as well. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and takes around one hour and 10 minutes for full charge. It comes only in white color but that matte finish is a welcome addition. Xiaomi says the latency is around 250ms which makes it not that great for gaming on the go.

In a nutshell, Xiaomi is saying that Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes tuned for India. It means the mids and highs are not overpowered while bass is equally present. There is support for LHDC codec, which transmits at 900kbps as opposed to something like SBC. It has dual noise cancelling microphones that can reduce environment noise down to 30dB. It also supports seamless connectivity with Mi smartphones via quick pairing. There is no wireless charging, which is a big selling point of Realme Buds Air.