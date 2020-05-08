comscore Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India; will compete with Realme Buds Air

With its first True Wireless Earbuds in India, Xiaomi is directly competing with Realme. Check price, features and availability of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

  • Updated: May 8, 2020 12:52 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is the second big product from the Chinese smartphone maker in India today. It joins the Mi 10 5G and Mi Box 4K as the big product from the company. With the TWS Earphones 2, Xiaomi is targeting a segment which has seen significant growth in the market. The leading smartphone brand in the country says it has tuned the Mi TWS Earphones 2 for the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. However, it will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 from May 12 to May 17. In other words, the true wireless earbuds will be available for Rs 3,999 initially from Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The pricing alone makes Xiaomi’s TWS earbuds direct competitor to Realme Buds Air in the country. However, it has more competition from brands like Noise, boAt, among others. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event highlights: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched

In terms of features, the earbuds feature a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite diaphragm. Xiaomi says only a 15mm driver can be fit inside a design like this true wireless earbuds. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features a half in-ear design and Vineeta Wagh said that the design is not a rip-off. The company says the focus has been on sound quality, call clarity and battery life with the true wireless earbuds. It has a rated battery life of 14 hours and the buds can last for up to four hours on a single charge. Also Read - Realme Buds Air true wireless earphones now available on Amazon India too: Check details

It is important to note that this battery life rating is based on 80 percent volume. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual noise cancelling microphones as well. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and takes around one hour and 10 minutes for full charge. It comes only in white color but that matte finish is a welcome addition. Xiaomi says the latency is around 250ms which makes it not that great for gaming on the go.

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Also Read

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

In a nutshell, Xiaomi is saying that Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes tuned for India. It means the mids and highs are not overpowered while bass is equally present. There is support for LHDC codec, which transmits at 900kbps as opposed to something like SBC. It has dual noise cancelling microphones that can reduce environment noise down to 30dB. It also supports seamless connectivity with Mi smartphones via quick pairing. There is no wireless charging, which is a big selling point of Realme Buds Air.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 12:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 8, 2020 12:52 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro: शाओमी या वनप्लस, किसके स्मार्टफोन में है कितना दम

Xiaomi 11 मई को लॉन्च करेगा ये न्यू वाटर प्यूरीफायर, होंगे ये खास फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless EarPhone 2 भारत में 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 500 रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Box, किसी भी टीवी को बना देगा Smart TV

Xiaomi Mi 10 Live Update: 108 MP कैमरा के साथ Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

