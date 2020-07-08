comscore Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

Consumers looking to purchase the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can head over to mi.com and Amazon India website.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Xiaomi has once again started offering the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at Rs 3,999. In May, the company had launched these at Rs 4,499, but for a limited period these were retailed at Rs 3,999. Now, it looks like Xiaomi has once again dropped the price. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale today but should you wait for Poco M2 Pro

Consumers looking to purchase the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can head over to mi.com and Amazon India website. We aren’t sure if this price drop is permanent or not, because Xiaomi hasn’t officially communicated about it anywhere as yet. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Price, Offers

At Rs 3,999, Xiaomi is making direct competition against Realme Buds Air, which is also available for Rs 3,999 in the country. Additionally, the earbuds come with three months free Gaana Plus subscription. The subscription offer is valid from until September 30, and the subscription can be redeemed until March 31, 2021. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could launch in the US as the Amazfit Band 5

Specifications and features

The earbuds feature a half in-ear design that houses a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite diaphragm. The earbuds themselves come in two-tone design where the earbuds are glossy while the stem is matte. Xiaomi says this design allows the earbuds to stay in ear for a longer duration without any fatigue.

Xiaomi claims Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have a rated battery life of 14 hours. The earbuds themselves can last for up to four hours on a single charge. It includes support for Bluetooth 5.0 and features dual noise cancelling microphones as well. There is a USB Type-C port for charging that takes around one hour and 10 minutes for full charge. It comes only in white color and the case also sports a matte finish.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Xiaomi says it is focusing on superior audio quality, clear calling and long battery life with True Wireless Earphones 2. It supports LHDC codec, which transmits at 900kbps as opposed to something like SBC. It has dual noise cancelling microphones that can reduce environment noise down to 30dB. It also supports seamless connectivity with Mi smartphones via quick pairing.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 10:02 AM IST

