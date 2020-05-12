comscore Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 sale in India today: Offers and more
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 set to go on sale today: Price in India, offers, features

During the sale, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. This means that you will be able to purchase it for Rs 3,999. 

  Published: May 12, 2020 9:17 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is set to go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The earbuds will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi’s Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India is set at Rs 4,999 in India. But, you get it at a discounted price via the mentioned platforms. Xiaomi is selling the earphones only in one color option, which is White. Read on to find out everything about this new audio product from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Price in India, offers

The wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 4,999. During the sale, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. This means that you will be able to purchase it for Rs 3,999. The discount of Rs 1,000 will be available from May 12 to May 17. Besides, Xiaomi is offering Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 for free too, but with a phone. If you are looking for a device under Rs 50,000 and planning to buy Xiaomi Mi 10, then you can get the earphones free with it.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features, specifications

The latest Xiaomi Mi earbuds feature a 14.2mm dynamic driver and titanium composite diaphragm. It offers a half in-ear design and the company even mentioned that the design is not a rip-off. Xiaomi claims that the wireless earphones can deliver up to four hours of battery life on a single charge. The company says that its compact case will add on 14 hours of battery life.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Series goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Series goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

It is important to note that this battery life rating is based on 80 percent volume. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual noise-canceling microphones as well. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and takes around one hour and 10 minutes for full charge. In a nutshell, Xiaomi is saying that Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes tuned for India. It means the mids and highs are not overpowered while bass is equally present. There is support for LHDC codec and the latency is around 250ms. It has dual noise-canceling microphones that can reduce environmental noise down to 30dB.

  Published Date: May 12, 2020 9:17 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

6 कैमरे वाला Vivo V19 स्मार्टफोन हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Airtel ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को 299 रुपये में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा, जानें क्या है प्लान

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 की पहली सेल आज, मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स और ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ आज सेल पर आएगा, Amazon और Mi.com से इस कीमत में खरीदें

